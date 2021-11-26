American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $64.06

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $64.06 and last traded at $64.56, with a volume of 672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.32.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.06 per share, with a total value of $396,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,165. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 17.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,270,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,823,000 after acquiring an additional 190,102 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 84.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 306,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after acquiring an additional 140,495 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 28.4% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 435,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after acquiring an additional 96,300 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at $5,543,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 99.4% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 163,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 81,725 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

