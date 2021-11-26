America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $100.65

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $100.65 and last traded at $101.22, with a volume of 415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.23 and its 200-day moving average is $137.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 27.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,370,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 249,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,177,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth $13,030,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

