AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. AMETEK reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AME. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,148,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,262 shares of company stock worth $22,511,846. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,903 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in AMETEK by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,926 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,292,000 after buying an additional 654,530 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 19.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,808,000 after purchasing an additional 573,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 10.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,417,000 after purchasing an additional 486,751 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $143.11 on Friday. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $106.96 and a 1 year high of $143.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

