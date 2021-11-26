Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Lowered by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

Shares of AMGN opened at $203.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.60. The company has a market cap of $114.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $200.47 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

