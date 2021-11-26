Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $30,512,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $22,551,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 231.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after buying an additional 878,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 538.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after buying an additional 527,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 7.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,956,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,978,000 after buying an additional 418,096 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $711,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $123,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,375 shares of company stock worth $2,471,375 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $23.27 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 7.08%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

