Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle Sells 54,800 Shares

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jean-Luc Gavelle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of Amphenol stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $4,594,800.00.

APH stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.62. 2,225,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,733. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $86.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

A number of research firms recently commented on APH. Truist increased their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth $2,627,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth $3,504,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 20.1% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,058,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,382,000 after acquiring an additional 176,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

