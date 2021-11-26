Ampleforth (AMPL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $12.60 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $246.02 million and approximately $12.60 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00044957 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.15 or 0.00236433 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00012430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 285,494,761 coins and its circulating supply is 223,015,937 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.