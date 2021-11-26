ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.81

Shares of ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.81 and traded as low as $4.46. ANA shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 8,684 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.35.

About ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

