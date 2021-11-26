Analysts Anticipate Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Corsair Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $391.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.20 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

CRSR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.01. 698,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,146. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.75. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth $22,830,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 1,949.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 732,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 696,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 29.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,173,000 after acquiring an additional 604,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 110.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 451,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the second quarter valued at $8,259,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.