Analysts Anticipate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Delta Air Lines posted earnings per share of ($2.53) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of ($4.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.21) to ($4.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $5.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of -305.28 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

