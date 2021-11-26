Analysts Anticipate eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Announce $0.99 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.98. eBay posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.04.

EBAY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.63. 419,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,659,632. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. eBay has a 52 week low of $48.67 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.95%.

In other eBay news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $159,407.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,492 shares of company stock valued at $6,474,653. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eBay (EBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.