Analysts Anticipate Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.41 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will post $77.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.61 billion and the lowest is $74.05 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $46.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year sales of $278.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.34 billion to $284.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $301.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $286.57 billion to $315.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $63.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.92. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $37.97 and a one year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $268.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

