Analysts Anticipate Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to Post $0.82 EPS

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.93. Strategic Education reported earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $579,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 12,100.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 138.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 36.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,499. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $57.34 and a 1 year high of $100.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strategic Education (STRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.