Analysts Anticipate Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to Post $0.82 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.93. Strategic Education reported earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $579,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 12,100.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 138.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 36.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,499. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $57.34 and a 1 year high of $100.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

