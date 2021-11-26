Analysts Expect AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $772.92 Million

Equities analysts expect AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) to post $772.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $773.65 million and the lowest is $772.18 million. AMC Networks reported sales of $780.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

AMC Networks stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average of $51.26. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $83.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $1,883,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 86.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 41,051 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in AMC Networks by 26.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

