Analysts Expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to Post $2.22 EPS

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.38 and the lowest is $2.07. American Tower posted earnings per share of $2.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $9.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.71.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,334,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,112,721,000 after purchasing an additional 157,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after purchasing an additional 867,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,155,000 after purchasing an additional 179,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,875,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,459,000 after purchasing an additional 100,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $265.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.03 and a 200 day moving average of $274.66. The stock has a market cap of $120.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30. American Tower has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 95.27%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.