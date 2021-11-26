Analysts Expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to Post $2.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.38 and the lowest is $2.07. American Tower posted earnings per share of $2.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $9.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.71.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,334,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,112,721,000 after purchasing an additional 157,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after purchasing an additional 867,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,155,000 after purchasing an additional 179,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,875,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,459,000 after purchasing an additional 100,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $265.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.03 and a 200 day moving average of $274.66. The stock has a market cap of $120.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30. American Tower has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 95.27%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

