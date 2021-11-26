Analysts Expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.85 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to report sales of $3.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.99 billion. Aptiv reported sales of $4.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year sales of $15.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.22 billion to $15.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.30 billion to $18.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.73.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Aptiv by 102.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 237.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv has a 12 month low of $117.31 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.81. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

