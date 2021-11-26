Analysts Expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.18. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.05.

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 75,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSM traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.58. The company had a trading volume of 274,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,266. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 370.37%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

