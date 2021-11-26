Analysts Expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will announce $7.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.16 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $26.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.10 billion to $26.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.03 billion to $27.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dollar Tree.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $146.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.34. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $149.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,264,000 after purchasing an additional 76,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,007,000 after acquiring an additional 188,343 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,363 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,969,000 after acquiring an additional 86,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,653,000 after acquiring an additional 384,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.