Analysts Expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report sales of $7.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.95 billion. Eli Lilly and posted sales of $7.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year sales of $27.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.31 billion to $28.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $28.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.68 billion to $28.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

LLY opened at $262.00 on Friday. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $142.61 and a one year high of $275.87. The company has a market cap of $250.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $33,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

