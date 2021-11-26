Analysts Expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to Announce -$0.77 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.82). Inogen reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 234.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.69 million. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.62 million, a PE ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 0.94. Inogen has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $82.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 383.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 159.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inogen (INGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.