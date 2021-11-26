Analysts Expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will post sales of $4.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $4.95 billion. Sunoco reported sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year sales of $15.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.94 billion to $17.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.65 billion to $21.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

SUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $60,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUN opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.79. Sunoco has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $42.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

