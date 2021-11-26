Analysts Expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will announce $3.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.66 billion. V.F. posted sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year sales of $11.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.91 billion to $12.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.93 billion to $13.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. OTR Global cut V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $75.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 36,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in V.F. by 90.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 293,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,593,000 after buying an additional 139,626 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in V.F. by 0.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 484,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,484,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

