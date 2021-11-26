Analysts Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.93 Billion

Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to post sales of $32.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.22 billion to $33.46 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $36.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year sales of $131.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.92 billion to $137.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $136.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $130.74 billion to $142.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 213.5% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.65. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

