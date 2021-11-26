Analysts Expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Post $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will announce $1.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $0.81. Wells Fargo & Company reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,261 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,105,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,017 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:WFC opened at $51.31 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.
