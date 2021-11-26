Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for United Internet (UTDI)

United Internet (ETR: UTDI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/17/2021 – United Internet was given a new €55.00 ($62.50) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/10/2021 – United Internet was given a new €36.00 ($40.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/10/2021 – United Internet was given a new €45.00 ($51.14) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/9/2021 – United Internet was given a new €39.00 ($44.32) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/9/2021 – United Internet was given a new €55.00 ($62.50) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/5/2021 – United Internet was given a new €35.90 ($40.80) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/29/2021 – United Internet was given a new €55.00 ($62.50) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

Shares of ETR:UTDI traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, hitting €34.16 ($38.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. United Internet AG has a fifty-two week low of €31.35 ($35.63) and a fifty-two week high of €39.34 ($44.70). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a PE ratio of 17.10.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

