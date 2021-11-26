Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Imperial Brands (IMB)

Imperial Brands (LON: IMB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/19/2021 – Imperial Brands had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Imperial Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Imperial Brands had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Imperial Brands had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/19/2021 – Imperial Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/7/2021 – Imperial Brands had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON IMB traded down GBX 45 ($0.59) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,549 ($20.24). 1,986,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,026. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,552.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,569.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.66 billion and a PE ratio of 5.18. Imperial Brands PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,686 ($22.03).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a GBX 48.48 ($0.63) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

