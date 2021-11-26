Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Solo Brands (DTC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Solo Brands (NYSE: DTC):

11/22/2021 – Solo Brands is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Solo Brands is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Solo Brands is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Solo Brands is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Solo Brands is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Solo Brands is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Solo Brands is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DTC stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,679. Solo Brands Inc has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $23.39.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

