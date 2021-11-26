Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 26th (BTVCY, CKSNF, CWLDF, DKS, MITFF, OBE, OBELF, PRYMY, SKE, TENX)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, November 26th:

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get Britvic plc alerts:

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Crown Resorts (OTCMKTS:CWLDF)

was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a buy rating. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $144.00 target price on the stock.

Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has C$7.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$7.00.

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a buy rating. They currently have C$7.50 target price on the stock.

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE). The firm issued a buy rating and a C$22.50 price target on the stock.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. Argus currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.