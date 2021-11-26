Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Teladoc Health (TDOC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) in the last few weeks:

11/23/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $188.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Teladoc Health was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/22/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $153.00 to $135.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Teladoc Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/19/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $208.00 to $207.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $205.00 to $193.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $140.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $190.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $291.00 to $183.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $220.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $218.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $142.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $175.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $185.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $165.00 to $150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $236.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $205.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $260.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $225.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Teladoc Health is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $5.84 on Friday, reaching $111.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,038. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.51 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.88.

Get Teladoc Health Inc alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,219 shares of company stock worth $2,802,376. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spence Asset Management grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,252,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 166.7% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.