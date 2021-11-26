Analyzing Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNABY) & Its Rivals

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS: TNABY) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Tenaga Nasional Berhad to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.8% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaga Nasional Berhad 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tenaga Nasional Berhad Competitors 889 4154 3502 96 2.32

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 9.79%. Given Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tenaga Nasional Berhad has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Berhad and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaga Nasional Berhad N/A N/A N/A Tenaga Nasional Berhad Competitors -12.08% 8.15% 2.15%

Volatility & Risk

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s competitors have a beta of 0.43, meaning that their average share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Berhad and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaga Nasional Berhad $12.30 billion $1.09 billion 19.59 Tenaga Nasional Berhad Competitors $7.65 billion $558.89 million 10.04

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Tenaga Nasional Berhad is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Tenaga Nasional Berhad pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Tenaga Nasional Berhad pays out 72.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 82.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Tenaga Nasional Berhad is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Tenaga Nasional Berhad competitors beat Tenaga Nasional Berhad on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

