Anchor (ANCT) Reaches Market Cap of $10.23 Million

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001467 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Anchor has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Anchor has a market cap of $10.23 million and approximately $4,464.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00044938 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.13 or 0.00233864 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Anchor Coin Profile

Anchor (CRYPTO:ANCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

