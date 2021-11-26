Anchor Protocol Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 26th. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.09 or 0.00005686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $544.28 million and approximately $28.70 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00011524 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.87 or 0.00797464 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,953,273 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

