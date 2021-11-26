Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) & Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Head to Head Comparison

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) and Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Andritz has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schneider Electric S.E. has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Andritz and Schneider Electric S.E.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andritz $7.65 billion 0.67 $236.59 million $0.69 14.24 Schneider Electric S.E. $28.74 billion 3.39 $2.43 billion N/A N/A

Schneider Electric S.E. has higher revenue and earnings than Andritz.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Schneider Electric S.E. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Andritz and Schneider Electric S.E., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andritz 0 1 3 0 2.75 Schneider Electric S.E. 0 4 8 0 2.67

Schneider Electric S.E. has a consensus target price of $200.00, indicating a potential upside of 483.94%. Given Schneider Electric S.E.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Schneider Electric S.E. is more favorable than Andritz.

Profitability

This table compares Andritz and Schneider Electric S.E.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andritz 4.42% 22.79% 4.10% Schneider Electric S.E. N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Andritz pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Schneider Electric S.E. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Andritz pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Schneider Electric S.E. beats Andritz on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Andritz

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue. The ME segment supplies technologies, plants, and digital solutions in metal forming. The HY segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps, and hydropower equipment. The SE segment focuses in mechanical and thermal technologies as well as services and the related automation solutions for solid/liquid separation, serving the chemical, environmental, food, mining, and minerals industries. The company was founded by Josef Körösi in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure. The Industrial Automation segment comprises industrial automation and industrial control activities, across discrete, process, and hybrid industries. The company was founded by Adolphe Schneider and Joseph-Eugène Schneider in 1836 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

