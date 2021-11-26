Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.77

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.77 and last traded at $23.45, with a volume of 5572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Anhui Conch Cement alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.