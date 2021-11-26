AnimalGo Market Cap Reaches $14.69 Million (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One AnimalGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. AnimalGo has a total market capitalization of $14.69 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AnimalGo has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AnimalGo Coin Profile

AnimalGo (CRYPTO:GOM2) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net . AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

