Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.20% of Apartment Income REIT worth $14,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,014,000 after purchasing an additional 953,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,773,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,975,000 after acquiring an additional 590,980 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,335,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,374,000 after acquiring an additional 234,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,885,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,582,000 after acquiring an additional 411,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth about $241,089,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIRC opened at $53.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion and a PE ratio of 27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $54.55.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -382.61%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIRC. Truist upped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.27.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

