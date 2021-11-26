Apex Resources (CVE:APX) Trading Down 5.9%

Apex Resources Inc. (CVE:APX) shares traded down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. 176,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 49,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09.

Apex Resources (CVE:APX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Apex Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal properties include the Ore Hill property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in southern British Columbia; Mount Anderson property that consists of 163 quartz claims covering approximately 31 square kilometers situated in Whitehorse, Yukon; and JerseyÂ- Emerald property consisting of 28 crown granted mineral claims, four 2-post claims, and 80 mineral units.

