API3 Trading 20.9% Lower This Week (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. In the last seven days, API3 has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. API3 has a market cap of $170.49 million and approximately $11.40 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.62 or 0.00008485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00043533 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.95 or 0.00233203 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 (API3) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 104,238,461 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official website for API3 is api3.org . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

