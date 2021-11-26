AppCoins (APPC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $608,637.00

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One AppCoins coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. AppCoins has a total market cap of $19.28 million and approximately $608,637.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00045283 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.07 or 0.00235603 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,425,245 coins and its circulating supply is 244,425,244 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

