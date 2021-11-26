Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Increased by BEAM Asset Management LLC

BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,978 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.8% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $161.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.17 and a 12-month high of $165.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

