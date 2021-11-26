Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Pacific Edge Advisors LLC

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,005 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.6% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $3,060,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 6.4% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 43,816 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $161.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.80. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.17 and a 12-month high of $165.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

