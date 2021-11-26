Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.1% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 15,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 63,795 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Hatton Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 30,978 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 132,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $161.94 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.17 and a 52 week high of $165.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

