Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 4,644 Shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned 1.44% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,833,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 44,998 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 106,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter.

COMB opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.99. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66.

