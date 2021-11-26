Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,653,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,299,000 after buying an additional 810,302 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,419,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,728,000 after buying an additional 427,530 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $11,676,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 541,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after buying an additional 204,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,683,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,891,000 after buying an additional 141,028 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $50.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.13. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $50.46.

