Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

Shares of WCN opened at $137.28 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $138.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.26%.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.