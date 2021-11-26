Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 3,807 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned 0.07% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 680.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 109,865 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 389.7% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 33,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $53.13 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.81.

