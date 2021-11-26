Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 432 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,912,139,000 after acquiring an additional 303,694 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,743,803,000 after acquiring an additional 974,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $891,170,000 after acquiring an additional 81,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after acquiring an additional 119,686 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,317,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,829,000 after acquiring an additional 32,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $361.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $369.35 and its 200-day moving average is $367.07.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

