Appleton Partners Inc. MA Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE:IBM opened at $116.73 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.19 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.