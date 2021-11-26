Appleton Partners Inc. MA Grows Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,691,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 480.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,992.48.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,707.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,817.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,697.28. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.54 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,256.27 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

