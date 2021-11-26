Appleton Partners Inc. MA Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 296.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 17.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $326.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $814.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.48, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

